Preformed Line Products Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Preformed Line Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.9 %

PLPC opened at $135.78 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $664.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

