Burt W. Podbere Sells 22,825 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,928,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

