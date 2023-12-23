AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys $83,448.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

AXR opened at $21.75 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

