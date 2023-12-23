Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,726.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

