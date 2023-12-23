Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.13 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Donegal Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

