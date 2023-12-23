Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Director Joshua Horowitz Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Joshua Horowitz bought 10,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

