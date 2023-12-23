Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Bradley (Brad) Adams Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Free Report) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).
Rare Foods Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Rare Foods Australia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rare Foods Australia
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Foods Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Foods Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.