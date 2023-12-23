Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $373.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $376.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $346.03.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

