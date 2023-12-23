Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

