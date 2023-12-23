Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.