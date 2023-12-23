SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

