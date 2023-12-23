Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

