Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

