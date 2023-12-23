W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 36.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.