City Holding Co. Acquires 285 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

