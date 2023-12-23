ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

OKE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.