SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

