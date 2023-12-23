Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.