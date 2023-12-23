State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

HOLX stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

