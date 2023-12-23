State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

