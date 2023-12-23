State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 873 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $132.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

