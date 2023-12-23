Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 970 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VUG opened at $310.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

