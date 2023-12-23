State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,540 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

