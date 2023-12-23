State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,730 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

