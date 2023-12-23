State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.85. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

