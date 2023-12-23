State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $22.03 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.