State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

