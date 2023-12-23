State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.47 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.60. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

