State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

