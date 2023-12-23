State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 385 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.