AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.