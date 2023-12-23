State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

CAT stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

