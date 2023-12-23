State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.12 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

