Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $156.54 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

