UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $161.64 million and $7.79 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,374,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,855,875 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

