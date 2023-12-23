SpritzMoon Crypto Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $4,068.49 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SPRITZMOON is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2021. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00000102 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,170.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
