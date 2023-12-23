Fusionist Price Up 10.9% This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $295.71 million and approximately $146.30 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $13.46 or 0.00030803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusionist alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 12.93672608 USD and is down -16.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $222,651,492.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.