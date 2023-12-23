Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

