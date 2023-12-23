Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

