Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 536,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 280,541 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 3,768.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,868,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 3,768,848 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.