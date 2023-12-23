Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading Up 1.5%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 7,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

