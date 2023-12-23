Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

