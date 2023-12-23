AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

NYSE AIR opened at $63.51 on Friday. AAR has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 726.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

