Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

