First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declares $0.16 Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $126.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

