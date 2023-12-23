Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 226,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 245,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is -80,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

In other Tufton Oceanic Assets news, insider Stephen Le Page purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £1,242.64 ($1,571.57). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

