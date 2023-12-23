Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 226,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 245,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is -80,000.00%.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
