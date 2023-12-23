Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 13.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 121,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 42,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

