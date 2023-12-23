Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

