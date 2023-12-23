Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.70 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.