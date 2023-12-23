Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 158 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $133.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $303.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.